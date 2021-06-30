Marcasia Jones, a student of Alcorn State University and a Hickory native, was recently chosen for the UMMC School of Medicine PROMISE Program and attended their first enrichment conference in mid-June. Jones is the daughter of Marcus and Lisa Jones of Hickory, MS.

Created in 2020, the Promoting Recruitment Opportunities in Medicine with Individual Study Experiences (PROMISE) Program is an early assurance program for students underrepresented in medicine (URM). The program is sponsored & managed by the School of Medicine (SOM) at The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC).

The program introduces students to career opportunities in medicine; engages students in enrichment programs that help strengthen their individual academic foundation; encourage the student to pursue a career as a physician; and guides students through the processes and preparation required to apply to and attend medical school.

This includes a focus on preparation for the Medical College Admission Test (MCAT).

Students who complete the PROMISE Program and meet the metrics established by the Admissions Executive Committee of the SOM will be eligible for a position in the SOM of the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Eligibility is also dependent upon completion of all undergraduate degree requirements and the PROMISE Program requirements.