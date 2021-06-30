N.H. Pilate Middle School has released its principal’s list and honor roll for the fourth nine weeks of the 2020-2021 school year.

Students achieving these honors include the following:

Principal’s List

Sixth Grade – Ladarrius Markel Hardaway, Malik Jerome Wilson

Seventh Grade – Angela Tuquyen Pham, Ayana Xiomara Fortenberry, Ta’naja Myangel Aaliyah Keys, Keilanzae Rayvon Nichols,

Eighth Grade – Samuel Matthew Jacoby Brown, Nakeelah Zaire Wash, De’traun Kentavious Brown

Honor Roll

Sixth Grade – Anniston Leyla Adkins, Akyrin Sha’der Berry, Ja’keria Michelle Broach, Dylan Gage Gibbs, William Joseph Robinson, Zoe Elizabeth Stephens, Jeniah Lanay Walker, Jamari Phillips, Brelyn Miley McLaurin, Omarion Milsap, Ka’lyviah Ta’Shay Graffree, Mariah Na’sha Johnson, Jamiya Telise Jones, Derrick Eugene Moore

Seventh Grade – Lauryn Leslianna Ford, Dynastee Marciana Ickom, Terri Kennedy Lyles, Tyler Chea Trell Moore

Eighth Grade – Aaliyah Eriyanna Pruitt, Erin Iyana Ware, Lak Lee Perez Martinez, Chelci Elyse Turner, Jaylon Mekhi Robinson