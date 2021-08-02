On July 16, 2021, the streets filled with cars headed towards First Baptist Church, Newton. Inside the gymnasium, many were gathering for a night of celebration. Individuals were there for the 2021 Clarke College Alumni Reunion. People were arriving from within the state, but also from Florida, Tennessee, Arkansas, Alabama, Louisiana, and other places.

The evening started off with a meal provided by Jennifer Gibbon-Seal, a Clarke College alumni and daughter of the late Joe and Donna Gibbon. There were 85 individuals to feed for the festivity and the former Newton County resident did an excellent job on impressing all in attendance. This was the second year for her to provide a meal for those who once attended Clarke College.

Several classes, from across many generations, returned to Newton to celebrate their anniversary year from Clarke. A special video tribute was presented to honor the Classes of 1941, 1951, 1961, 1971, 1981, and 1991. It was a joyous time for all who were in attendance.

The evening also marked the induction of several individuals to the first Clarke College Hall of Fame. Two people were chosen from each decade to be inducted. There was also one person from each decade chosen to be honored posthumously.

From the Class of 1950 was Juanita Everitt-Williams from Newton. Because of poor health, Mrs. Williams could not be attendance. She was represented by her daughter, Rachel Jacobson. Juanita was also a former Clarke College faculty member. The other individual from the 50’s decade was Sara Lewis-Fox from the Class of 1956. Sara is a resident of Union, Mississippi. Both ladies had been contributors to the field of education.

Being honored from the 60’s were two outstanding ladies. Claudia Hines-Hood, Class of 1965, is from Knoxville, TN. She was recognized for her work in the field of missions. Dr. Judith Lewis was the second person chosen and is a member of the Class of 1969. Her career took her to Washington, D.C. and all around the world as she served in the administration of President George H. W. Bush. Judith is from Morton, Mississippi.

The first to be recognized from the seventy’s decade is Bryan Burt. Mr. Burt, Class of 1974, is from Newton and was recognized for his contributions in education and with the Department of Mental Health. He served as baseball coach at Clarke for the schools last two years. Dr. Carol Allen-Gates is the second inductee and is recognized for her contributions in the field of music. Originally from Laurel, Mrs. Gates now lives in Winter Park, Florida. She was a member of the Class of 1977.

Dr. Tim Key, a former Alabama resident, was recognized for his contribution to ministry. He is a member of the Class of 1981 and now resides in Shelbyville, TN. He is very active in mission projects all over the world. From the Class of 1986 is Dr. Angela Hutson-Gaddis. She has served as Chair of Social Work at Belhaven University and presently holds the same position at Walden University. Dr. Gaddis has used her abilities, through social work, to touch the lives of many.

In the nineties, Lee Youngblood, from Hickory, was chosen as one of the recipients. He is recognized for his contributions in various media outlets and for his role in government. Mr. Youngblood, Class of 1990, had worked along with Trent Lott when he was in office. The second inductee from this era was Kristi Savell-Pulmano. She was recognized for her role in the field of education. Kristi now lives in Birmingham, AL. Mrs. Pulmano was a member of the class of 1992.

Four individuals were honored posthumously and inducted into the Hall of Fame. Those individuals were Albert Brady (Class of 1959) from Newton, Juanita West (Class of 1966) from Yazoo City and Newton, Charles Burnham (Class of 1971) from Puckett, and Barbara Odom-Mitchell (Class of 1981) originally from Waynesboro, MS. Each inductee was represented by a member of their family.

A special gift was given to the alumni on this evening of celebration. A rare find was the Clarke College yearbook from 1915. It was a special moment for all in attendance. The alumni now need to find only one more yearbook, 1921, and then they will have copies of all yearbooks from the school.

The evening ended with what has become a highlight at the reunions. A member of the alumni is announced each year to be honored as the Alumni-of-the Year. Only the committee members know who the honor goes to until it is announced. This year’s recipient was Dianne Nelson of Newton. Dianne’s contributions to the alumni of Clarke College have gone above and beyond the call of duty. She is very worthy of being given this honor.

The alumni gathered on Saturday morning to put school supplies together for Newton Academy Elementary, Union Elementary, and Conehatta Elementary. The supplies were delivered to the schools on Tuesday, July 27 with appreciation given by all. This is another way for the alumni to give back to the community.

Another project the alumni are working on is to establish a scholarship for a worthy student from Newton High School. A yard sale and bake sale was held on Saturday morning of the reunion and $1,400.00 was raised. The goal is to raise $12,000.00 so that the scholarship can be awarded to an individual in the future. Anyone wishing to contribute may make a donation. The address is THE CLARKE COLLEGE CIRCLE P. O. Box 412 Newton, MS 39345.

It was a weekend of fun, laughter, and celebration! Even though Clarke alumni live in all portions of the world, it doesn’t stop them from returning to Newton, MS. It’s their goal to give back to the place they once called home. And this unique group of people live up to their theme for the 2021 reunion. “Friends Are Friends Forever” is more than a theme, it is the truth. With Clarke College alumni though, it is a stronger bond. One they all consider to fall more under the title of “family”.