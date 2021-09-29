Union High School will hold its homecoming festivities Friday, October 1, during the football game against Southeast Lauderdale.

Presentation of the court and crowning of the new queen will be held during halftime.

Pictured is the 2021 Union High School Homecoming Court. Front row from left: Senior Maid Georgia Cooper, Senior Maid Madison Buckley and Senior Maid Xan Tucker. Middle row from left: Junior Maid Jailyn Stribling, Freshman Maid Aly Milling, Freshman Maid Erica Lay and Junior Maid Maddie Cook. Back row from left to right: Sophomore Maid Lauryn Roebuck and Sophomore Maid Sydney Coward.