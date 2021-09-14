Lake High School held its homecoming festivities Friday night at the football game against Pelahatchie.

Pictured is the 2021 Lake High School Homecoming Court. From left, (standing) Alaina Alford, Freshman Maid; Chloe McLemore, Junior Maid; Maddie Walton, Sophomore Maid; Brantlee McGee, Sophomore Maid; Abbie McGee, Junior Maid; and Mercy Anderson, Freshman Maid. Candidates for Homecoming Queen are, seated from left, Josie Gibbs, Senior Maid; Katlyn Lott, Senior Maid; and Emonit Earnest, Senior Maid. Not pictured is Tra'Shaylah Wilson, Senior Maid.