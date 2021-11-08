Newton County Academy recently welcomed its new staff for the 2021-2022 school year.
They are, from left (Front Row) Angie Nelson, 4th-6th grade English; Amanda Creekmore, junior high math, science and Bible; Alexa Smith high school science; Wynne Alexander fine arts and music; Kristy Warren, high school English and Spanish; (Back Row) Thurman Harrell, high school math and computer; Steve Nelson, headmaster and football coach; and Michael Allen, baseball coach, football coach, physical education and pre-algebra. Not pictured were Becky Monk, K-4 preschool; and Steve Harber, girls basketball coach.