Newton County Academy crowned Belle Hollingsworth as the 2021 Homecoming Queen.

Pictured are, from left, (Back) Board president, Christy Nutt, Kris Hollingsworth, 2021 queen, Belle Hollingsworth, 2020 queen, Gracie Humphreys, Headmaster, Steve Nelson, (front) John Michael Wellerman, and Kensley Goodwin.