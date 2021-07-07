The Liberty Community Club met on Monday, June 14 with Michael Wayne and Tracy Dearing as our host and hostess. Michael Dearing the president opens with the Pledge of Allegiance and Gerald Goodin opened in prayer. Since it was June it was Dairy Month so we had an ice cream supper. Ruby Boutwell gave our devotion from Psalm 34. Our prayer list includes Cliff Richardson, Larry Gressett, Cody, and the families of Pat Vaughn and Jo Veenstra.

Our program was brought to us by Thomas and Yvonne Laing and Eddie Hixton from Cleveland, Tennessee. They started with God Bless America and sang many great hits including Chattanooga Choo Choo, Shoe Shine Boy, Whole Lot of Shaking Going On, and How Great Thou Art.

Next month please do not forget the school supplies because school is right around the corner. Our guests included Eddie and Shelia Hixton and Jasmine Brown. Come met with us on July 14 at 6:00 pm for a good Southern pot luck supper.