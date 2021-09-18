First Baptist Newton’s Triple L Met Thursday, Sept. 9, with 28 attending.

Beautiful fall arrangements adorned our entrance, and our buffet and dining tables. President Johnie Hudson welcomed everyone and asked for September anniversaries and birthdays.

We celebrated one anniversary and three birthdays. Dr. David Rives gave thanks for our very ample and delicious potluck meal. Following our luncheon, Lynn Wagner introduced our special guests for the meeting, our new pastor, the Rev. Kelly Jordan and his wife, Robin. As chairwoman of the pastor search committee, Wagner shared how God had orchestrated their coming to us. Bro. Kelly and Robin were on the mission field for 23 years in various areas of Indonesia, assimilating themselves into the communities they served by adapting to their clothing, culture, and customs as the apostle Paul did to “become all things to all men that [ they] might by all means save some” without compromising who they are in Christ.

Working alongside her husband, Robin involved herself with the women by befriending, disciplining, mentoring, and leading Bible studies along with Homeschooling their daughter and her home making.

Everyone thoroughly enjoyed “their story” and our “takeaway” was that we as Christ followers should connect with the “group(s)” with whom we interact daily seeking to make disciples “as we are going.”