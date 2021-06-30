Southern AgCredit recently announced that Kirby Keith was promoted to senior credit analyst in the Ridgeland administrative office.

Keith is a native of Decatur and lives in Madison with his wife, Stephanie.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Mississippi State University and is a graduate of the University of Mississippi School of Banking. Prior to joining Southern AgCredit in 2018, Keith was an assistant vice president with Community Bank, where he worked as a commercial and consumer loan officer.