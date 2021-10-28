East Central Community College student Hanna Wilcher of Carthage was one of 13 nursing students in the state to be awarded a 2021-22 Mississippi Nurses Foundation Stipend Award.

Wilcher, a graduate of Leake Central High School, is a sophomore in ECCC’s Associate Degree Nursing program.

The Mississippi Nurses Foundation awarded each of the 13 students a $5,000 stipend, or $65,000 in all. Stipend funds were raised through the State of Mississippi Nurses Car Tag Program—Nurses Touch Lives.

Wilcher was one of only three community college students in the state to receive the stipend. Registered nurses and nursing students in an accredited Associate, Baccalaureate, Master’s or Doctoral nursing program in Mississippi were eligible for the award.

Those accepting the stipend must agree to work as a full-time nurse in the state of Mississippi within the first two years of completing their academic program.