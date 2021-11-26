The American Legion Auxiliary of Hickory Post 173 met on October 7th. After a stew supper with our families, we moved to our meeting with Patricia Hastings, president presiding. Opening prayer by Minnie Gressett then the meeting was called to order. Faye Grady crocheted a beautiful American Flag to give to a veterans hospital during the Christmas holidays. We will also have a crochet throw to raffle off early next year.

Andi Boutwell, first vice-president, discussed having a booth at the Hickory Pick'n day on Saturday, November 13th with chili and Brunswick stew on the menu for sale. Our Junior team will make some brownies and pie for sale also. District 5 will be having a meeting at The American Legion Hut on Highway 15 in April of 2022 and they are asking us to bring desserts and help serve the meal...more info at next meeting in December.

Patricia introduced Wendy Walters from Ethel, MS, who is serving as District 5 President, VA Representative, and Poppy Project Director. She gave us much needed information to help get our Unit started on our projects. She had two door prizes that were won by Olivia Muscat and MaLou Harris.

We had four new members join the Senior Auxiliary...Mark Ellis, MaLou Harris, JoLayne Smith, and Shawn Strait and one new member in the Junior Auxiliary...Alexus Ellis. We look forward to our next meeting on December 2nd at 6:00 pm for a fish fry which is cooked by Larry Gressett, Sam Thornton, and Mike Dearing. Come join us to thank our veterans and join the Auxiliary.