These Newton County Elementary students placed at the 2022 East Central Talented and Gifted (ECTAG) Scrabble competition held in the Fellowship Hall of Clarke-Venable Baptist Church recently front row from left: Ansley May, Nylee Autman, and Anna Scott Warren, first place, second grade division; and MaKinley Burton, second place, third/fourth grade division; back row from left: Chloe Cook, second place, fifth/sixth grade division; Emma Scott, Bristol Johnson, and Hallie Rose Harmon, second place, third/fourth grade division; and Baylee Walker, second place, fifth/sixth grade division. The Newton County Talented and Gifted Program hosted the competition under the leadership of NC TAG Teachers Melisa Hill and Chris Whittle.