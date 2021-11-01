EDITOR’S NOTE: The following story was printed in a 2000 edition of The Newton Record. We received permission from a CNHI representative at The Meridian Star to republish the story. CNHI owns the Star and owned the Record when it closed.

“To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under heaven” states the Bible (Ecclesiastes 3:1). “A time to get, and a time to lose, a time to cast away. (3.6)

Mrs. Bobby Nichols did not cast her rings away on purpose, of course, but the fact is, they did get lost.

ON May 5, 1973, Bobby Nichols and Linda were married. “That year, I put a set of wedding rings on her finger. That same year, she accidentally threw those rings in a pond,” Rev. Nichols said.

A time to lose…

It sounds – well, odd – that two rings could be thrown accidentally into a pond, but that is exactly what happened. “We were fishing in J.D. Russell’s pond on Roy Mann Road,” Rev. Nichols said.

“When I gave her the rings, I told her they were a little big, and that she would have to get them sized. But she didn’t get them sized,” Rev. Nichols said.

A time to cast away…

Linda was casting her line into the water and apparently straightened out the fingers of her left hand. “I guess she pulled her hand away from the rod, because when she threw out the line, the rings just flew off her finger and went into the pond,” Rev. Nichols said.

He estimated the water in that part of the pond –near the levee- to be at least five feet deep. There was no way to search for the rings in the water of that depth, so Rev. and Mrs. Nichols assumed the rings were lost.

Nichols bought his wife another set of rings and that was the end of the story.

That is, it was the end of the story for the next 26 years.

For the next quarter-century plus, there is no way to count the number of times Bobby Nichols went fishing, nor is there any way to know how many times he went fishing in J.D. Russell’s pond.

But 26 years after the rings were lost, Nichols found that sometimes he would occasionally “get fishing on my mind.” Sometimes he heeded the message, and sometimes not.

Then he was talking with a friend and something told him to go to J.D. Russell’s pond and fish. He went home, told his wife he was going fishing, and did so.

I was fishing with worms and tried to catch bream,” Nichols said. But after 30 to 45 minutes it was clear the bream weren’t biting. He changed baits, picked up his rod, and walked farther along the bank to fish for bass.

He stopped to fish-near the levee.

Conditions had been dry for the preceding several months, but he didn’t give that much thought. The ring incident was well in the past; it is unlikely he harbored any thought of recovering them while fishing from the bank.

He caught several fish and placed them in a bucket. But the water in the bucket was a bit bloody, so he decided to rinse out the bucket. He carried the bucket down to the receding water line and scooped up some water. He scooped a little too deeply and brought up a small amount of mud. And in the small bit of mud scooped into the bucket, there was a ring.

He recognized the ring immediately and quickly thought, “Thank you, Jesus,” for his good fortune in finding it. Then it occurred to him that the second ring could not be too far away from the first.

Locating the second ring required a little work – in fact, he searched for about 10 minutes and almost decided he wasn’t going to find it. It isn’t here, he thought, and turned around to leave. And there it was.

A time to keep…

The rings were good quality and, once cleaned up, were none the worse for their 26 years of immersion in mud and water. Asked how she felt when her husband gave her the rings for the second time, Linda said, “I can’t explain how I felt. The rings had not changed even after all those years in the water.”

Nichols didn’t expect to see the rings again.

“I counted those rings off as lost and went and bought another set,” Rev. Nichols said. “But 26 years later, I put that same set of rings she had lost in that pond back on her finger.”

When he recounts the story about the rings, lost in 1973 and found 26 years later, often he is met with skepticism.

“Sometimes when I tell people about the rings, they don’t believe me,” he said. Then, he and his wife hold up the rings.

“But here is the proof.”