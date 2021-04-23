Alexandria Lexus Crenshaw, of Hickory, Mississippi, was among the more than 60 University of Mississippi students to receive a 2021 Marcus Elvis Taylor Memorial Medal, the university’s highest academic award

The honorees were recognized for their achievements on Thursday, April 8, at The Pavilion at Ole Miss.

Crenshaw is a Senior Pharmaceutical Sciences major in the School of Pharmacy.

The Taylor Medals were established at UM in 1904 by Dr. William A. Taylor of Booneville in memory of his son, an honored 1871 alumnus of the university. The award recognizes no more than 1 percent of the student body each year.

She is the daughter of Mike and Karla Butler of Hickory.