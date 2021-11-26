These area educators recently attended the annual High School Counselors’ Workshop at East Central Community College in Decatur, where they were provided information on academic transfer, career-technical and healthcare programs, ACT testing, financial aid, scholarships, housing and admissions.

Attending from Newton County and their respective schools included (seated, from left) Melanie Hamrick, Newton County Academy, and Lasaundra King, Newton High School; and (standing, from left) Zach Robinson, Union High School, and Deanna Rush, Union High School.