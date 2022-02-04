Anne Libby Hoff, 94, of Houston, TX passed away on February 10, 2022 at Memorial Hermann Hospital, Cypress, TX. Anne was a longtime resident of Union, MS until her family moved to McComb, MS. Visitation will be Friday, February 18, from 9 a.m. till services at 11 a.m. at the Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb, who is in charge of arrangements.

Anne was born on August 7, 1927 in Bridgewater, ME. She is the daughter of the late Arthur C. Libby and Birdie H. Bradstreet. She grew up in a lively family of seven including her sisters Helen and Ruth and brothers Clint and Charles. Anne enjoyed a typical New England lifestyle, spending her summers harvesting potatoes and working at lovely summer retreats along the coast of Maine. After graduating from Bridgewater Classical Academy, Anne attended Bob Jones University (BJU) at both the original Tennessee location for her freshman and sophomore years and then the new location in Greenville, SC for her junior and senior years. At this time, Herbert S. (Jack) Hoff found the universities in Mississippi full upon his return from service overseas in WWII, so he left Liberty, MS to attend BJU. Within their first weeks on campus, they were seated together at the dining hall table. Jack was smitten by the beautiful upperclassman, Anne, and eventually persuaded her to marry him and move to Mississippi. They were married on July 30, 1950 in Houlton, ME. Anne’s degree was in Education (Class of ’48) and she taught both English and French in Pineville, Mize, Polkville, Union, and Magnolia, MS. Anne attended the University of Southern Mississippi to receive her Master of Library Science and set up several libraries for new school campuses at South Pike schools. Anne eventually left teaching to work at the McComb Public Library in 1972. She began her time there driving and operating the McComb Library’s Bookmobile and eventually became their research librarian. She loved her work there. Anne had a love of books and would consume novels in a night being unable to put an especially good one to rest. She passed that love of books to countless residents of McComb as she helped and encouraged them to love books as much as she. Even as Anne’s eyesight diminished in her later years, she spent hours enjoying audiobooks provided by the Talking Books Program. Anne also enjoyed gardening and expressed her talents season after season in their ample yard. Anne loved to play cards and was always a formidable opponent.

Anne and Herbert S. (Jack) were active members of First Baptist Church of McComb. Anne taught a Ladies Sunday School Class for many years and was very active in community organizations. She participated in the Sunny Hill Club, the community in which Anne and Jack resided for almost 40 years. She held various offices over the years and truly loved this group of neighbors and volunteers. Anne was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (Judith Robinson Chapter) and the Colonial Dames of America (XVII Century Chapter). She was an active member of the John Libby Family Association traveling home to Maine for annual reunions. Anne and Jack were also active members of the Friends and Neighbors Camping Club.

Anne and Jack made summer trips to New England to visit Anne’s family. Those family trips were a fulfillment of Jack’s promise to her family to bring her back each summer. In retirement they enjoyed traveling all over the world, and especially enjoyed trips to Thailand, Greece, and the Holy Land.

Anne moved to Huntsville, AL in 2014 to live in a Brookdale retirement community, where she created many close friendships and memories. In January of 2021, Anne moved to Houston, TX and resided in The BeeHive Assisted Living Residence where she made friends that she said were like ‘family’. She was their first resident at The BeeHive and loved to garden in the greenhouse. She taught all the staff and many of the other residents to play her card games. She was loved as their ‘Queen Bee’. At her recent 94th birthday party, her BeeHive family gave her a most special necklace – a bee – to commemorate her special status.

Anne is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Helen Ritchie, and brothers Clint Libby and Charles Libby, and her husband of 61 years, Herbert S. (Jack) Hoff.

She is survived by her sister, Ruth Dagino, children Jackie Hope (the late, Jim) of Gastonia, NC, Artie Hoff (Ingrid) of Oakland, MS, Candy Altena (Dan) of The Woodlands, TX, and Eddie Hoff (Rita) of Huntsville, AL; nine grandchildren, Angela Hoff Weems, Thomas Hoff, Robert Hoff, Kristin Altena Gallogly, Lisa Altena, Lauryn Altena Spearing, Jennifer Hope Willoughby, Julianna Hope Rush, and Nelson Hoff who referred to her as Nana; and fourteen great grandchildren who referred to her as GiGi.

Pallbearers will be Tom Hoff, Rob Hoff, Nelson Hoff, Lawrence Weems, John-Michael Gallogly, and Michael Spearing. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Baptist Children’s Village (114 Marketridge Drive; Ridgeland, MS, 39157; www.baptistchildrensvillage.com) or Samaritan’s Purse (P.O. Box 3000; Boone, NC 28607; www.samaritanspurse.org).

Paid obituary