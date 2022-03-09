Betty Jean Stevens, 89 of Decatur, MS passed away Friday, February 18, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born Tuesday, January 31, 1933 in Forest, Mississippi.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Newton County Funeral Home-North (9998 Hwy 15 North, Newton, MS 39345) with funeral services immediately following in the chapel. Burial will follow in Decatur City Cemetery in Decatur, MS. Bro. Mark Vincent will officiate. Newton County Funeral Home - North is in charge of arrangements 601-635-3200.

Mrs. Betty loved her family very much, and enjoyed the times of Sunday family lunches. As a longtime business owner in Decatur, Mrs. Stevens built relationships, with those who would patronize The Bargain Store. An avid collector of antiques, and sports cars and trucks, Mrs. Stevens will be remembered for puttering and "showing off" her 1946 Chevy truck everywhere. A lady of class, she took pride in her personal presentation of fashion and beauty. She had a beautiful smile, and her inward happiness was evidenced by her glowing spirit. She was a Christian by testimony of her faith, and was a dedicated member of Clarke-Venable Baptist Church as long as her health permitted. As for her family, Mrs. Betty will be remembered for her quick wit, storytelling ability and her love for each one of them.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Stevens; parents, Albert Roy Stewart and Mary Elizabeth Gordy Stewart; brothers, Jim Stewart and John Stewart; mother-in-law, Hazel Crawford Clark.

Survivors include her sons, Jimmy Crawford of Decatur, MS and Jerry Crawford (Vicky) of Decatur, MS; daughters, Janice Hays (Jim) of Meridian, MS and Judy Harper of Decatur, MS; grandchildren, Ginger Fuhr, Kimberly Luerson (Bruce), Joel Weaver (Ashley), Jace Weaver, Cora Crawford and Mason Crawford.

