Charles Ray Federick, 85, passed away at his home in Lawrence, MS on Friday, February 25, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday, February 27, 2022, from 5:30 PM until 7:30 PM Wolf Funeral Services Lake and Monday, February 28, 2022, 9:00 AM until 9:50 AM at Hazel Baptist Church. Services will be on Monday, February 28, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Hazel Baptist Church, Lake, MS with Bro Sam Taylor, Bro. Victor Bugg and Bro. William Savell officiating. Burial will be at Hazel Baptist Cemetery under the direction of Wolf Funeral Services Lake.

Charles was born on January 19, 1937 and was a lifelong resident of the Gibbstown Community. He was Baptist by faith and a member of Hazel Baptist Church in Lake, MS. He loved farming, fishing, and spending time with his family. He dearly loved his church family at Hazel Baptist Church.

Charles is preceded in death by his parents, Bodie and Louise Federick; two brothers, Ricky and Glenn Federick. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Dorothy Federick of Lawrence, MS; three sons, Jeff Federick (Sarah) of Newton, MS, David Federick (Gail) of Lawrence, MS and Ronnie Federick (Becky) of Newton, MS; one sister Debra Bell (Joe) of Forest, MS; one brother, Dwight Federick (Becky) of Lake, MS; four grandchildren, Jonathan Federick (Janet), Allison Thompson (Jerry), Andrew Federick, Ashley Federick; one great grandchild, Jace Thompson.

Pallbearers will be Jonathan Federick, Andrew Federick, Jerry Thompson, Cobert Phillips, Heath Swinson, and Scott Westberry. Honorary Pallbearers will be James Leach, Stanley Stewart, Stacy Wilkinson, Eric Hollingsworth.

We ask that you wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Paid obituary