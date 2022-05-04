Daniel Herbert “Dan” Williams, 79, of Hickory (Fellowship Community) died peacefully at his residence, on April 28, 2022. He was born December 5, 1942, at home, on the family farm, where he lived his entire life.

Visitation will be held on Monday, May 2, 2022 from 12:00 PM until 2:PM at Newton County Funeral Home-South with funeral services immediately following in the chapel. Burial will be in Good Hope Baptist Church Cemetery on Hickory Fellowship Road Hickory, MS. Bro Wayne Campbell will officiate. Newton County Funeral Home - South is in charge of arrangements 601-635-3200.

Dan was a 1960 graduate of Hickory High School. He attended East Central Junior College, where he made many lifelong friends.

Dan was in the dairy business with his father and brother. After retirement, he became a self-described “professional” fisherman, always striving to outwit fellow anglers at Lake Eddins. He was also an energetic gardener who loved to share his produce with family and friends, especially tomatoes and okra, along with his “professionally caught” fish.

Dan accepted Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior at an early age. He was a devoted member of Good Hope Baptist Church. He had a heart for the hurting, and never turned down a friend in need. He was kind, generous, funny, and never met a stranger. All who knew him loved him.

Dan was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years, Gloria Burt Williams; parents Herbert P. and Jeanette Williams; and nephew Landon Burt.

Survivors include siblings: Joe M. Williams (Tommie), and Faye Anderson (Michael); brothers-in law: Woodie Burt (Katherine), Frank Burt (Sharon), and Bryan Burt (Mary); numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and special friends Larry and Wanda Cooper.

Pallbearers will be Tommy Bishop, Roy Burns, James Thorne, Larry Turner, Randy Williams, and Stan Williams.

Honorary pallbearers will be J.R. Addy, Kenny Addy, Jackie Johnson, Jeffrey Jones, Terry Loper, and Johnny Williams.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Hope Baptist Church, c/o Evelyn Williams, 3037 Hickory Fellowship Road, Hickory, MS 39332.

Paid Obituary