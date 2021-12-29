Floyd Franklin Smith died Saturday December 11, 2021 peacefully at Desoto Healthcare Nursing Home. He was born October 1, 1930 in Forest, Ms.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Cliburn Smith; his son, Christopher Stafford Smith and wife Natalie Marie; and his grandchildren Jacob Floyd Smith and Grace McKay Smith.

There will be a Celebration of Life for him on February 19, 2022 at 1 Memphis Street in Hernando, MS from noon until 3:30. Contact Chris at 662-801-7727 for more information about the Celebration of Life.

