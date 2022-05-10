Funeral services for Mrs. Gloria Walton Jolly will begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with Reverend Mark Vincent officiating. Service music will be provided by Dr. Billy Williams, Mrs. Charlotte Smith, James Jolly, and Mrs. Karla Butler. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Jolly, 87, of Newton, formerly of Meridian, passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022 at Bedford Care Center of Newton.

Gloria was known for her cooking and was renowned for her skills in the kitchen. She was an avid gardener especially exhibiting her green thumb towards her famous Day Lilies. She was known for her homemaking skills; there was nothing she put her mind towards she didn’t accomplish. She was a very giving person to others; she instilled a strong ethic in the lives of her family. She taught her family that the most important values in life is their love of God, church, and family. Mrs. Gloria began her career with Bud’s Men’s Shop; she then continued her career in accounting at Home Federal Savings & Loan, with her retirement following at Bank Plus.

Gloria is survived by her children Angie Rhodes (Art) and Karla Butler (Mike); grandchildren, Taylor Rhodes (Madison), Katelyn Reese (Garrett), Alex Williams (Hunter), Jayden Butler, and Karmyn Rivers Butler. Siblings Mava Garner, Jean Pope, and Elaine Greenway (Tim); Sisters-in-law Mary Alice Jolly, Sarah Lowry (Tom); brother-in-law, Pete Jolly (Jenny), as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mrs. Jolly is preceded in death by her husband of over 54 years, Jay Hugh Jolly; son, Kendal Hugh Jolly; parents EJ Walton and Annie Laura Walton; step-mother, Dimple Walton; and one brother, BL Walton.

The Jolly Family suggests memorials be made as donations to the Gideon’s International in lieu of flowers.

The Jolly family will receive guests from noon until 1:45 p.m. prior to funeral rites.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com.

