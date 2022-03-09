Grover DuWayne Shoemaker, 70, departed this life on Saturday, February 12, 2022. He was born October 27, 1951, to Grover Shoemaker and Ruby Lee Stegall Shoemaker.

He had a BS in business and worked in Insurance Sales for many years. Mr. DuWayne was a huge football fan. He and his wife, Debra, watched many local high school games, and their favorite college games together. He and Debra loved to socialize and ate almost every meal out together. He also enjoyed fishing, and took lots of pride in showing off his biggest catch. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.

Services for Mr. DuWayne will be Thursday, February 17, 2022 1 p.m. at United Funeral Service with Bro. Terry Lee Hall officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, FEBRUARY 23, 2022 from 5 p.m. till 8 p.m. and Thursday from noon till the start of the service, also at United.

He is survived by his wife, Debra McNeil Shoemaker, a son-in-law, Jeremy McMillen, four brothers, David Shoemaker, Danny Shoemaker, Dolan Shoemaker, and Doyle Shoemaker, and two granddaughters, Analyse Delaney McMillen and Jaycee Kameron McMillen.

He is preceded in death by his parents and only daughter, April Diana McMillen.

