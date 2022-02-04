Imogene Smith Hataway, 92, passed away at home on February 10, 2022. Visitation was from 10-11 a.m. Monday, February 14, 2022, at Jordan Funeral Home, Kosciusko, MS. Funeral Services were at 11 a.m. Monday, February 14, 2022 at Jordan Funeral Home, Kosciusko, MS. Graveside services were at 1 p.m. Monday, February 14, 2022, at Beatline Cemetery, Philadelphia. The Rev. Allen Simpson will officiate the services.

Imogene Smith Hataway was born at home in the Beat Line community, September 1, 1929. She was the fourth of six siblings. She was the daughter of Benny Smith and Hettie Musgrove Smith. She was preceded in death by both parents, Brother, Dewitt (Lois) Smith, Sisters Mazell (Buddy) Hicks, and Louvie Dee (Stafford) Bankston, Infant sister, Ima Ruth Smith, and husband, Almon Lamar Hataway, Jr.

Imogene worked as the Bookkeeper at B. F. Goodrich in Jackson, MS for many years. She, Lamar, and Kay moved to Greenville, MS for a short time before moving back to Jackson, then Clinton. In 1965, they made their home in Kosciusko until moving to Gluckstadt, MS in 2002 to be close to their daughter, Kay. While in Kosciusko, Imogene worked as bookkeeper at Lauren Lamp and The Department of Rehabilitation (Allied Enterprises) until retirement.

Imogene met Lamar Hataway, her future husband, in Union MS and they were married April 30, 1948. They were married 65 years at the time of Lamar’s death. They had one child, Kay Hataway Van Skiver.

Mamaw was the name given to her by her grandchildren and called that by many children who became her grandchildren in her heart.

Mamaw was loved by all that she met because of her beautiful smile, contagious laugh, and her great care towards others. She was young at heart and loved to have fun with her grandchildren and great grandchildren through the years. It didn’t matter if it was riding a go cart, a horse, dancing or teaching the girls how to do cartwheels across the yard. She always had a young soul. Her silly humor in her last years was special to all her family.

She was an amazing seamstress, quilter, pianist, artist, gardener, cook, and accomplished horsewoman riding her very tall walking horse and so much more. She loved to share all these talents with family and friends. She had a heart of gold and would do anything to help anyone.

She was a woman of strong faith in Jesus and devoted to her church. She taught Sunday school for years, worked in the nursery, did bible studies, and served on many committees.

She is survived by her brother, Bobby M. Smith, one brother-in-law, Fred Hataway (Doris), and one daughter, Kay Hataway Van Skiver (Ward). Along with three granddaughters, Amy Frazier, Brooke Atwood Cass (Johnny), Allison Jeffries (Brad) and seven Grandchildren: Haisten Hardin Martin (Myles), Wells Frazier, Posey Frazier, Hettie Jeffries, Stella Jeffries, Annie Jeffries, and Yates Jeffries, and one great grandchild, Luna Kay Martin.

Also, she is survived by two step grandchildren, Will Van Skiver (Desi) and Ginger Wallace (Ben) and their children, Reese Van Skiver, Emslie, Virginia, and Sara Tabb Wallace.

The family thanks Caregivers over the years, Dot Curry, Janice Brown, Tierra Penquite, Lavoshia Carson, Bertha Coleman and Tyneshia Penquite. We Also thank Hospice Ministries for their care during her last week.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Mississippi Chapter of the Alzheimers Association. https://www.alz.org/ms.

