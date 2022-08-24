Services for Ms. Jean Wallace were held at 3 pm, Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union. Burial was held at Erin Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery. Bro. Rusty Walton officiated.

Visitation was held from 2 pm-3 pm, prior to Chapel services at Milling Funeral Home.

Ms. Jean Wallace, age 86 of Union, passed away on August 13, 2022 at her residence.

She was a member of Mt. Zion Methodist Church of Neshoba. She loved to sing in the Church choir and was often asked to sing in other choirs. Ms. Wallace loved to listen to Gospel singing on the TV and radio.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and loved playing golf in her spare time. Ms. Jean was a loving mother and grandmother, who always put God and her family first. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

Survivors include 1 son; Alan Wallace (Cecile) of Union, 2 Grandsons; Ben Wallace (Kayla) of Carthage and Lee Wallace (Ashton) of Union, 3 Great-Grandchildren; Wylder Lee Wallace, Bentley Blain Wallace and Knox Wallace, and 1 brother-in-law; W.C. Tadlock Ms. Wallace is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews Ms. Jean Wallace is preceded in death by her husband, Billie Wallace; great-grandson, Current Wallace; parents, Luther & Eva May Houston; three sisters, Betty Germany, Nell Gilmore, and Ethel Tadlock; uncle, Carl Houston and her In-Laws, Henry & Alma Easom Wallace.

Pallbearers: Jason McElhenney, Casey McElhenney, Barry Tadlock, Jake Wall and Branson Tadlock.

Milling Funeral Home of Union was in charge of the arrangements.

