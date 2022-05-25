Karen Lavella Pearce died Friday, May 13, 2022 in Bay Springs, Mississippi. She was 71 years old. She is survived by her mother Clara Jay, her daughter Shannon Griffin (Mark), and son John Pearce, Jr (Mary Beth). Karen had four grandchildren. Two grandchildren were through Shannon, granddaughters Devin and Alex Aultman and two grandchildren were through John, grandson Jonas Pearce and granddaughter Coralyn Pearce.

Karen was born in Newton, Mississippi and was raised in both Collins, Mississippi and Bay Springs, Mississippi where she graduated from Bay Springs High School. Karen was a member of Bay Springs United Methodist Church where she was baptized and attended through the years. She enjoyed outdoor activities, including hunting, gardening, and fishing. She especially enjoyed playing golf at Bay Springs Country Club with her many friends. She was a regular competitor at golf tournaments and Friday scrambles until her health prevented her in her last years. Karen liked cooking, and she developed many secret recipes that she refused to share with her daughter and daughter-in-law.

Karen helped to instill in her son, John, a love of sports by taking him to countless Little League baseball games, basketball practices, football games, and playing golf together. She was also responsible for his development of a love of music by taking him to piano and guitar practices and patiently enduring his attempts at improving. She was cautious that her son should only marry a girl that cared for him as much as she did, but Mary Beth eventually won her over.

Karen was born on January 11, 1951. She was preceded in death by her father, J.L. Jay in 2002.

A visitation was held at 11 AM on Monday, May 16, 2022 at Colonial Chapel in Bay Springs, followed by a chapel service at 1:00 pm. Interment followed at Bay Springs City Cemetery. The Rev. Ryan Streett and the Rev. Eric Geisbert officiated the service, assisted by Deacon Jimmy Fowler.

The family requests that any memorial donations be made to the Methodist Children’s Home (mchms.org), Gateway Rescue Mission (gatewaymission.org), or Crossroads Ministries for Women (crossroadsms.org).

Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Bay Springs was in charge of arrangements.

Paid Obituary