L.A. (Aubrey) Rigby, 96, entered his heavenly home on Friday, May 13, 2022 surrounded by his loved ones at Lackey Memorial Hospital Forest, MS. Visitation was Sunday, May 15 from 3-6:00 at Ott and Lee Funeral Home Forest. Funeral Services took place Monday, May 16 10:30 a.m. at Liberty Baptist Church Forest, MS. Graveside will directly follow.

Mr. Aubrey Rigby was born April 26, 1926, in Hillsboro to Mr. Lawrence Lee Rigby and Emma Gertrude Noel Rigby. He had six siblings. All were raised in the Clifton community. Upon graduating from Clifton School, Aubrey enlisted in the Marines where he served in WWII. He fought in three of the ferocious battles during that time, Iwo Jima, Guadalcanal, and Okinawa. After returning from military service, he met the love of his life Clois McMillian Rigby. Aubrey and Clois later married and made their home in the Usry Town/Goodhope Community. They were blessed to share 56 years together before her passing in 2002. During those 56 years together, they raised two children and maintained a home full of love, faith, and hard work.

Mr. Aubrey was a former office manager at Boutwell Gas Company and cattle farmer. He also was the Scott County Circuit Court Bailiff for many years after retirement. During his time at home, he enjoyed tending to his cows, gardening and spending time with his family, especially his 3 great grands. Aubrey was a member of Liberty Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He was known to be a simple man, a methodical man, a man of few words, who was anchored in what was right and best for all. He believed in God, family, church, service, and most of all love.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, and siblings- O.T. Rigby, L.R . (Shipe) Rigby, M. A. (Mart) Rigby, Dorothy Wade, Maxine Watson, and Eloise Wade. He is survived by his children, Larry Rigby, Kathy Myers and husband Gene, one grandson Stephen Myers and his wife Kayla, 3 great grandchildren- Kamden Myers, Kipton Myers, and Rigby Kate Myers, and a host of nieces, nephews, beloved friends, and neighbors.

Officiating the service will be Bro. Larry Duncan, Bro. Jess Dilley, Bro Scott Adcox, Bro. Carl Rigby, and Bro. Scott Larson. Pallbearers are Ferrell Rigby, Joe Rigby, Chuck Wade, Kenny Rigby, Ricky Moon, Tim Sorey, Mike Sorey, Greg Ware, Brad Ware, and Chad Wilkerson. Honorary Pallbearers are Joey Mitchell, Chad Hollingsworth, Jessie Roe, James Shoemaker, Russell McGee, Ryan Sorey, Tyler Sorey, Cody Sorey, Bobby Joe Wilkerson, and Garrett Taylor.

In lieu of flower, donations can be made to the American Heart Association.

Paid Obituary