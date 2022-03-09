Funeral services for Lola Jean Cumberland were held Monday, March 7, 2022, at 2 p. m. from McClain-Hays Chapel with Rev. Jerry Bishop officiating. Burial followed in the Linwood Cemetery in Neshoba County. McClain-Hays Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Cumberland, 85, of Philadelphia, died Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Neshoba County General Hospital.

A native of the New Ireland Community in Newton County, she lived in the Linwood Community of Neshoba County for most of her adult life. She enjoyed gardening, growing flowers, cooking, country and gospel music; and mostly loved spending time with her family.

Survivors include daughters, Linda McDaniel (Tim) of Union, Connie Spence of Philadelphia; son, John K. Cumberland of Philadelphia; grandchildren, Lindsay Garner (Wesley), Allison Blackburn (Justin), Chesney Wiggs (Jacob); great-grandchildren, Will, John Walker and Mary Margaret Garner, Hallie, Maddie and Zoe Rae Blackburn, and Caroline Wiggs; sisters, Carolyn Shelton (Bo) of Brandon and Helen Jenkins (Ronnie) of Sebastopol; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Cumberland was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie L. Cumberland; parents, H. T. and Lola Thompson; brother, Jimmy Thompson; sister, Shirley Boykin; and son-in-law, Kent Spence.

Pallbearers were Jacob Wiggs, Wesley Garner, Justin Blackburn, James Boykin, Eric Shelton and David Shelton. Honorary pallbearers were Kevin Shelton and Richard Boykin.

Paid Obituary