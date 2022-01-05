Michael “Mike” Ray Blackburn, 64, of Newton, Mississippi, passed away December 29, 2021.

Mike was born September 9, 1957. He graduated from Newton County Academy and attended college at Meridian Junior College. He worked in various roles in the oil and gas industry for several years as well as Peavey Electronics in Meridian. After suffering a traumatic spinal injury in a 1991 car accident, Mike was confined to a wheelchair as a quadriplegic. Despite his physical challenges, Mike did not let a wheelchair limit his potential and went on to compete and win several championships in wheelchair tennis and rugby across the United States. He served as a mentor for others who suffered similar injuries and was a board member of The Spirit Team of Mississippi Methodist Rehabilitation Center in Jackson, where he encouraged others to regain independence and overcome their disability. Mike also had a way with animals and was quick to rescue any animal in need. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish, hunt and shoot. He also was a clever storyteller and an “engineer” who found creative ways to overcome his physical challenges and enjoy his life to the fullest. Instead of being defined by his physical disability, he let his abilities demonstrate what the human spirit can overcome and even inspire. He was one-of-a-kind and will be missed by all who knew him.

Mike is survived by his brother, Kenny Blackburn of Kingwood, Texas (Lauren); a niece, Rachel Kopycinski (Grant) of Argyle, Texas; nephews, Reid Blackburn of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Brady Blackburn of Kingwood, Texas; great-nephew, Holden Kopycinski; and step-father, Marcus Shivers and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Charles Blackburn and Inez Simmons Shivers.

Visitation was held on Friday, December 31, 2021, from 5 until 7 p.m., at Newton County Funeral Home – South. Graveside services were held Saturday, January 1, 2022, at 9 a.m. at Liberty Baptist Church, Newton.

Newton County Funeral Home – South was in charge of arrangements (601-635-3200).

An online guestbook may be signed at www.newtoncountyfuneralhome.com

Paid Obituary