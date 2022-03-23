Mrs. Patsy Darlene Goodin, 69, of Union passed away on Wednesday March 16, 2022.

Memorial services for Mrs. Patsy Darlene Goodin will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Crossroads Baptist Church. Johnathan Ferguson will officiate.

Mrs. Patsy is preceded in death by her parents, William Dewight “Billy” Russell and Irma Russell; her husband Larry Dale Goodin; two brothers, William Dale “Buddy” Russell and Donnie Russell.

She is survived by her daughter, Heather Goodin of Union; two grandchildren, Ryder Wedgeworth and Millie Goodin; brother, Danny Russell of Arkansas; sister in law, Bettye Russell of Union; a host of nieces and nephews; and her ‘other’ bonus children and family.

