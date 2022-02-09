Phillip Gary ‘Papa” Taylor, 81, of Erin, Tenn., passed away January 21, 2022.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, February 6, 2022 at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Bro. Paul Moody officiating. A private burial will follow at a later date in Oak Hill Cemetery.

The Taylor family will receive friends on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the hour of service Sunday afternoon.

Gary entered this life on March 15, 1940 in Paragould, Arkansas, son to the late John and Lizzie Taylor. He remained in Arkansas until age 15 when his family moved to Decatur, Mississippi, where he met Peggy. Gary moved his family to Tennessee in 1971 and opened Key Industries, which employed numerous people throughout the community. He loved to serve his community and did so through various roles. Gary was a City of Erin Alderman, an active member of the Jaycees, a member of the Erin Rotary Club, delivered “Meals on Wheels” and was a faithful member of the Erin United Methodist Church where he taught Sunday School. He was the Co-founder of Houston County JR Pro Football and a previous Lord High Mayor. Even through all of his community involvement, he always had time for his family; the most important aspect of his life. He will be greatly missed.

In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his spouses, Peggy Esta Taylor and Carolyn Rice; and step-daughter, Cathy Lynn Batts.

Survivors include his loving children, Phil (Alexis) Taylor, Cape (Barbie) Taylor, Drew (Michelle “Shelly”) Taylor; step-children, Beth (Donnie) Crawford and Devin “Des” Huser. Also surviving Gary are his sister, Margaret Ann (Eddie) Duett and their sons Nick Duett and Kyle Duett (Katie) along with his grandnephews and nieces, Henry, Maggie and Livi who reside in Birmingham, Alabama. Gary also leaves his precious grandchildren, Delissa Roby, Todd Roby, Casey Roby, Holley Oosse, Hunter Taylor, Caulder Taylor, Callie Taylor, Sarah Bybee, Caperton “Cape” Taylor Jr, Mason Johnson Taylor, Jacob “Jake” Winslow Taylor, Mitchell Eric Webb, Morgan Elizabeth Meredith, Seth Hunter Crawford, Jacob Colt Crawford, Sara Elizabeth Greene, Jackson Slate Huser, Allie Rice Huser, and numerous great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Serving as honorary pallbearers are Lewis Moore, Marshall Nichols, Larry Etheridge, Currie Moore, Joe Reese and Miller Moore.

Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, (931) 289-4277, NaveFuneralHomes.com.

Paid obituary