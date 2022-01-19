William Albert Brock Sr., 85, passed away peacefully on January 3, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. surrounded by his family. Bill, who was also called Billy or BB by family and friends, was born on May 29, 1936, to William Daniel and Eloise Mason Brock of West, Mississippi.

After Graduating High School, Bill attended Holmes Community College for two years and then moved on to Mississippi State University (MSU) to complete his Bachelor’s Degree and ultimately obtained a Master of Science Degree in Agronomy. While in college, he served four years in the Mississippi Army National Guard. Bill worked almost all of his professional career with MSU’s Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Experiment Station (MAFES) system, beginning his work on the experiment station in Poplarville, Mississippi, and then working for over 20 years overseeing the experiment station in Newton as the Superintendent. He completed his career after over 30 years of service as an Interim Director for multiple MAFES facilities in central Mississippi, working at the experiment station in Raymond. Bill was always known for his drive and energy. During his years in Newton, he not only led the work at the experiment station, but he also operated a small family dairy and row crop farm. He was well known in later years as a great BBQ caterer.

Considering his education and career, it is no surprise that he was a lifelong fan and supporter of the MSU Bulldogs. He also loved playing golf and could be regularly found playing with his friends, particularly during his retirement years.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Nancy, his sister, Rose Brock Loftis-Yates, his three children, Al (Mitzi), Janice, and Steve (Traci), six grandchildren, William Brock (Rachel), Coleman Brock, Amelia Bailey (Alex), Harris Ward, Cory Brock (Heather), and Kelsey Dryden (Mathias), and seven great-grandchildren, as well as four stepchildren, Kim Amis (Allen), Marcy Mills, Melissa Bayles (Scott), and Matt Bender.

Visitation was held on Thursday, January 6, 2022, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Newton County Funeral Home-North in Newton, Mississippi. Graveside services were held on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at 2 p.m. at West Cemetery in West, Mississippi with the Rev. Charlie Long officiating. Newton County Funeral Home - North was in charge of arrangements (601-635-3200).

Pallbearers were William Brock, Coleman Brock, Harris Ward, Ken Loftis, David Loftis, and Allen Harris.

Honorary pallbearers were Steve Brock, Al Brock, Joey Murphy, Billy Johnson, and Donald Grantham.

