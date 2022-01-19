Services for Ms. Willie B. Loper were held 11 a.m., Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union with burial in the Newton County Memorial Gardens. Bro. Lester Miles and Bro. Randy Moore will officiate.

Visitation were held 9:30 am- 11 am on Wednesday at Milling Funeral Home of Union.

Ms. Loper, 85, of Union died Sunday, January 9, 2022 at her residence.

She is survived by her children, Derrell Loper and wife Renee of Union, Darlene Rigdon and husband J.T. of Union and Joel Loper of Union; Grandchildren, Casey Bridges and wife Amber of Madison, Alex Rigdon of Union, Garrett Loper of Carthage, Gage Loper of Carthage and Abbi Loper of Union; Great Grandchildren, Colton Bridges, Gabriella Bridges and Zoey Loper; Brother, A.J. Hicks and wife Sara of West; 3 Sisters, Joyce Humphrey of Union, Nancy Toten of Philadelphia and Virginia Hall of Arkansas

Ms. Loper was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Johnnie Loper; parents, Malcolm Hicks and Mattie Hicks; and sisters, Mildred Gainey, Cassie Moore and Maxine Moore.

Pallbearers were Lavelle Chesney, Danny Loper, Gilbert Loper, Garrett Loper, Gage Loper, Coy McMullan and Tim McMullan.

Milling Funeral Home of Union was in charge of the arrangements.

Paid Obituary