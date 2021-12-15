Due to the possibility of inclement weather, Mississippi Veterans Affairs (MSVA) has canceled this weekend's Wreaths Across America event, which was set to take place on Saturday, December 18th, 11 a.m. at both Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemeteries at Kilmichael and Newton.

"MSVA will still lay wreaths at the final resting places of over 1,500 Veterans and their spouses at both locations," said MSVA Executive Director Stacey E. Pickering. "Each wreath will serve as a small gesture of appreciation to the Veteran's memory and their service to a grateful nation."

Both Veterans Memorial Cemeteries will be open for visitation on Saturday.