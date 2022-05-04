Dana Jones and Taylor Wisvari-Weir of Brandon announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.

Dana is the son of John and Kim Jones and Danna Walker of Hickory. He is a 2015 graduate of Newton County High School. Dana is employed as a Construction Laborer with Railworks Construction in Florida.

Taylor is the daughter of James Weir and the late Susan Wisvari-Weir of Martins Ferry, Ohio. She is a 2020 graduate of Chatham University. Taylor is currently employed as a Human Resource Recruiter with Canopy Children’s Solutions of Jackson, Mississippi.

The couple will exchange vows Saturday June 11, 2022 in Kingsport, Tennessee. The ceremony will be at 1 o’clock in the afternoon at the Meadowview Conference Center and Resort with the reception to follow.

Dana and Taylor will reside in Brandon.