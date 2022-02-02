This Week

Ron Polk to speak at NCHS baseball banquet

Legendary Mississippi State baseball coach Ron Polk will be the keynote speaker at Newton County High School baseball’s 1st Pitch Banquet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3. Tickets are $40 including a steak dinner. There will also be a silent auction. For tickets or more information, please contact jsmith@newton.k12.ms.us or call 601-728-7144.

Delta State’s Kinnison to Headline First Pitch Dinner

Legendary Delta State University baseball coach, and current DSU Athletic Director, Mike Kinnison will be the featured speaker at the annual East Central Community College Baseball First Pitch Dinner scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Friday, February 4. The event will be held in the Mabry Memorial Cafeteria on the Decatur campus.

The public is invited to the event which annually kicks off the ECCC baseball season. Tickets are $40 for adults and $20 for children age 12 and under.

Tickets are now available and interested parties should not hesitate as space for the event is limited. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Coach Neal Holliman at 601-635-6374 or nholliman@eccc.edu.

Tiger Nation Job Fair

The Newton Municipal School District will host a Tiger Nation Job Fair on Feb. 5, from 8-11 a.m., at the Newton High School Auditorium. For additional information, contact 601-683-2451. The NHS Auditorium is located at 201 West School Street in Newton.

Triple L sets meeting

The Newton First Baptist Church Triple L club will meet Friday, February 4, for its luncheon meeting.

Newton County Board of Supervisors Meeting

The Newton County Board of Supervisors will have its regular meeting at 10 a.m. Monday, February 7.

Lawrence Community Club to meet

The Lawrence Community Club will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, February 7, at the former Lawrence community schoolhouse.

ECCC Hosts Annual High School Art Exhibition

East Central Community College is hosting its 3rd Annual Invitational High School Art Exhibition Feb. 7-March 1. The art by area high school students will be on display in the Vickers Fine Arts Center during normal college operating hours. ECCC is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to Noon on Friday. There will be an awards reception on Tuesday, March 1, at 6 p.m., also in the Vickers Fine Arts Center. For more information, contact ECCC art instructor Jeffrey Hodges at jhodges@eccc.edu.

Newton Municipal School Board of Trustees meeting

The Newton Municipal School District Board of Trustees will hold its regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, February 14, 2022 in the Central Office Boardroom.

Union Public Schools Board of Trustees meeting

The Union Public Schools Board of Trustees will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, February 14, in the Central Office Boardroom at 417 S. Decatur St., Union, MS 39365.

Newton County School District Board of Trustees Meeting

The Newton County School District Board of Trustees will have its regular February 2022 meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, February 14, 2022 in the Newton County Middle School library.

Newton Board of Mayor and Aldermen Meeting

The regularly scheduled Newton Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting will be Feb. 15 at 5:30 p.m. The meeting location is at the temporary city hall building, which is located next to the former Pioneer Community Hospital on Hwy. 15.

Newton County Board of Supervisors Meeting

The adjourned scheduled Newton County Board of Supervisors meeting will be Feb. 17 at 9 a.m.

Newton Board of Mayor and Aldermen Meeting

The regularly scheduled Newton Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting will be March 1 at 5:30 p.m. The meeting location is at the temporary city hall building, which is located next to the former Pioneer Community Hospital on Hwy. 15.

Union Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting

The regularly scheduled Union Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting will be March 1, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Decatur Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting

The regularly scheduled Decatur Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting will be March 1 at 6 p.m.

Hickory Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting

The regularly scheduled Hickory Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting will be March 1 at 6 p.m.

Chunky Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting

The regularly scheduled Chunky Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting will be March 1 at 6 p.m.

Sebastopol Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting

The regularly scheduled Sebastopol Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting will be March 1 at 6 p.m.

Lake Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting

The regularly scheduled Lake Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting will be March 1 at 6 p.m.

ECCC’s Business, Education, & Healthcare Career Expo Returns March 22

East Central Community College will hold its Business, Education, & Healthcare Career Expo from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, in Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium on the Decatur campus. The public is invited to attend and there is no charge for admission.

The expo, coordinated by the college’s Career & Technical Education division, provides career and educational opportunities for ECCC students and community members. More than 70 exhibitors from business, industry, education, finance, armed services, and healthcare organizations are expected to attend.

Organizations wishing to exhibit should complete the online form located at www.eccc.edu/career-technical-education.

For more information, contact Wayne Eason, director of Career & Technical Education, at weason@eccc.edu or call 601-635-6210.

ECCC Accepting Applications for In-District Gap-Filler Scholarship

East Central Community College in Decatur is now accepting applications for the Slagle In-District Tuition Scholarship. This “gap filler” scholarship awards several thousand dollars annually to ECCC students who do not receive and/or qualify for sources of funding sufficient to cover the cost of tuition.

Depending on the availability of funding, the Slagle In-District Tuition Scholarship is available for students residing in or attending high school in the college’s district, which includes Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Scott, and Winston counties.

The priority deadline to apply is June 30, 2022.

For more information on the Slagle In-District Scholarship, contact ECCC Student Services at 601-635-6204 or email go2ec@eccc.edu.