The Newton Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Magnolia Sips, located at 15579 Highway 15

Decatur.

They are open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

On hand for the ceremony were, from left, Lanae Rawson, Michelle Addy, Sherry Smith, MaKenzie Smith, Jason Tune, Toni Russell, Skylar Smith, Kenny Measell, Tristan Vance, Jonathan Fletcher, Stacy Brooks, Angel Measell, Don Vares, Kristyn Fletcher, Tammy Fletcher and Brandi Addy.

Co-owner Angel Measell said, “When the decision was made to allow the sale of alcohol in the area, we wanted to help ensure it was local hometown folks that were bringing it here. We are family owned and operated and community-oriented. We strive to provide the best customer service and friendly atmosphere to everyone who visits. Everything in store is the request of local customers or quality items. We look forward to serving the community for years to come.”