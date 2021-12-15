December’s Triple L meeting was a festive one! Beautiful Christmas decorations, designed and made by Dianne Rives, greeted us as we gathered for our monthly meeting.

We first welcomed and thoroughly enjoyed a Christmas concert, A Holiday of Music, performed by Newton’s Elementary School Select 4th and 5th Choir under the direction of Jeff Hardy and narrated by Mr. Leroy Coleman, NES Counselor.

We look forward to this program each year as we have enjoyed this December program for several years. The children exuberantly perform this program with great voices and big smiles. As the children and chaperones departed, thirty-three members, including two new couples, enjoyed a festive Christmas buffet luncheon. (So many great cooks!) We celebrated two December birthdays.