This Week

Ronnie McDowell OCD Benefit Concert in Morton

Ronnie McDowell OCD Benefit Concert for Luke Potratz will take place on Thursday, Jan. 27, beginning at 7 p.m. at Livingston Auditorium in Roosevelt State Park in Morton. Tickets are sold online at https://tickets.jackiecalhounclu.com. For more information, contact Jackie Calhoun at 601-331-5187. General Admission tickets are $40 and VIP tickets (includes seating on the first three rows and pre-concert backstage “Meet & Greet”) are $100. Livingston Auditorium is located at 2149 Hwy 13 South in Morton.

Financial Planning Expo

The City of Newton will host a Family Life Financial Planning Expo from 6-8 p.m. Monday, January 31, 2022, at the Newton Historic Depot. Refreshments will be available. Featured Life Insurance Companies include Virtual Office Solutions, Bar Raises, Independent Insurance Agents and Modern Woodmen. For more information, contact City Hall at 601-683-6181.

Newton Board of Mayor and Aldermen Meeting

The regularly scheduled Newton Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting will be Feb. 1 at 5:30 p.m. The meeting location is at the temporary city hall building, which is located next to the former Pioneer Community Hospital on Hwy. 15.

Union Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting

The regularly scheduled Union Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting will be Feb. 1, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Decatur Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting

The regularly scheduled Decatur Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting will be Feb. 1 at 6 p.m.

Hickory Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting

The regularly scheduled Hickory Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting will be Feb. 1 at 6 p.m.

Chunky Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting

The regularly scheduled Chunky Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting will be Feb. 1 at 6 p.m.

Sebastopol Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting

The regularly scheduled Sebastopol Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting will be Feb. 1 at 6 p.m.

Lake Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting

The regularly scheduled Lake Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting will be Feb. 1 at 6 p.m.

Junior Auxiliary taking applications for NAJA Scholarships

The NAJA Scholarship was founded in 1962 and is the longest running Junior Auxiliary Project and is designated as the National Service Project. To apply for NAJA Scholarships, applicants must be: working or planning to work directly with children, pursuing graduate level studies for one year in fields which address the special needs of children and youth (Counseling, Psychology, Special Education, Mental Health, Speech Pathology, Exceptional Children, Remedial Skills Development, Hearing Impaired, and Gifted & Talented), a U.S. citizen and permanent resident of a state with a Junior Auxiliary Chapter, and planning to attend a U.S. college or university for full or part-time study. All applications must be submitted by Feb. 1 at www.najanet.org/naja-scholarship.

Upcoming

Triple L sets meeting

The Newton First Baptist Church Triple L club will meet Friday, February 4, for its luncheon meeting.

NMSD sets job fair

The Newton Municipal School District will have a Tiger Nation Job Fair Saturday, February 5, from 8 to 11 a.m. in the NHS uditorium. For more information, contact 601-683-2451.

Newton County Board of Supervisors Meeting

The Newton County Board of Supervisors will have its adjourned January meeting at 10 a.m. Monday, February 7.

Lawrence Community Club to meet

The Lawrence Community Club will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, February 7, at the former Lawrence community schoolhouse.

Newton Municipal School Board of Trustees meeting

The Newton Municipal School District Board of Trustees will hold its regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, February 14, 2022 in the Central Office Boardroom.

Union Public Schools Board of Trustees meeting

The Union Public Schools Board of Trustees will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, February 14, in the Central Office Boardroom at 417 S. Decatur St., Union, MS 39365.

Newton County School District Board of Trustees Meeting

The Newton County School District Board of Trustees will have its regular February 2022 meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, February 14, 2022 in the Newton County Middle School library.

