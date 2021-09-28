Services for Ms. Donna Blythe of Little Rock will be held 3 p.m., Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union with burial in the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery in Suqualena. Bro. Rusty Walton will officiate.

Visitation will be held 1:30 pm- 3 pm, Wednesday at Milling Funeral Home of Union.

Ms. Blythe, 62, of Little Rock died Friday, September 18, 2021 at Rush Foundation Hospital.

She is survived by two daughters, Lola Tanner of Little Rock and Donna “Sandy” Jenkins of Southeast Mississippi; a son, Gary Goss; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister,

Darlene Milligan of Spicewood, Texas; half-sisters, Judy Talbert of Little Rock and Linda; and a special friend, Vinny Clark.

Ms. Blythe was preceded in death by her parents, Robert T. and Ora Dee Bradford, and brothers, Tommy Bradford and Sammy Bradford.

Pallbearers were Dylan Brand, Wesley Brand, Avery Goodman, Jeremy Dean, Jimmie Butler, Shane Jenkins, Dontavius Robinson and Richard Clark

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of arrangements.

