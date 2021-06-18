Services for Ms. Ina R. Mazingo were held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union. Burial will be held in Erin Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Rev. Scott Engle will officiate.

Visitation was held 10-11 a.m. prior to the service on Tuesday at Milling Funeral Home of Union.

Ms. Ina R. Mazingo,75, passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021.

She is survived by her two daughters, Deborah Mazingo of Corinth and Tamella Busby (Paul) of Decatur; one son, Michael Mazingo (Jamie) of Decatur; 7 Grandchildren, Chelsea Pilgrim, Brandon Tatum, Tylere Heidelberg, Madison Busby, Brent Heidelberg, Logan Heidelberg and Houston Busby; two sisters, Sally Green (Billy) of Decatur and Jackie Everett (Wadell) of Hickory; three brothers, Robert Hollingsworth (Janice) of Eupora, Jerry Lee Hollingsworth of Tishomingo, and Mack Hollingsworth (Tammy) of Decatur; two sisters-in-law, Marie Kea and Dianne Hollingsworth; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The memories made as a very loving mother, grandmother and sister will be cherished forever by her family. Ms. Ina was a member of Erin Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

Family wishes to express their appreciation of loving, thoughtful care to Southern Care Hospice of Newton.

Ms. Ina was preceded in death by her husband, Larry W. Mazingo, and two brothers, Hubert Hollingsworth and Melvin Hollingsworth.

