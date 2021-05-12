Jerry Allen Wyatt, 71, of Heber-Overgaard, Ariz., passed away unexpectedly on May 2, 2021, from cardiac arrest.

He was born to Herbert and Dorothy Wyatt on Oct. 5, 1949, in Decatur, Miss. Jerry graduated from Decatur High School in 1967 and received a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering and computer science from Mississippi State University in 1977.

Jerry is survived by the woman in his life and best friend, Dawn Ann Temper; his brother, Hugh Lee Wyatt (Lavonne); daughter, Michelle Wyatt Brown (Sean); son, Phillip Andrew Wyatt (Dillon); and grandsons, Zane Patrick Brown and Atticus Wyatt Brown.

Jerry was married to Elizabeth Ann Hale in 1972 and Colleen Kathryn Keegan in 1989. Jerry was predeceased by parents, Herbert Wyatt and Dorothy Pennington Wyatt Scoggin; brother Hugh Ellis Wyatt; and sister Alice Joy Wyatt Ferguson.

Jerry’s greatest love was to serve. Most everyone who knew him, met him in a serving capacity. He served in the Army in 1969 and 1970 as a Military Police Officer in Korea during the Vietnam War. It is there that he learned everything about guns and went on to serve his community by opening JW’s Guns, his profession at the time of his death. Between these two events he served in many capacities for the next 50 years. Some highlights include vice president of the Yazoo City Jaycees, class level “Extra” Amateur Radio License N7QVU, part-time teacher at Glendale Community College, volunteer pilot for Flights For Life transporting blood for United Blood Services, Major and Commander of a 60+ member senior/cadet Civil Air Patrol flying squadron, volunteer with the Navajo County Sheriff’s Department, HOA President of Pine Lake community, ran a certified Weather Station, administrator for his local online community bulletin board, and volunteer for voting and tax sites. He worked 26 years at American Express Technologies in the roles of programmer, network engineer, and project management. Despite where you met him, you likely remember him as a quirky, funny, and yet serious man and you would not soon forget his unique personality.

A memorial service was held for Jerry A. Wyatt on Monday, May 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Silver Creek Mortuary in Taylor, Ariz.

