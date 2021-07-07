Ruby Kennedy died peacefully surrounded by her family July 8, 2021. Services were held July 11, 2021, at Newton County Funeral Home – South with burial at Liberty Cemetery.

She was born Feb. 1, 1920, at the home of her parents Dr. and Mrs. Thomas Quincy McGee in Hickory and lived to be 101 years of age in her beloved state of Mississippi. Ruby attended the public schools in Hickory and graduated in 1937 before going to East Central Junior College.

Ruby married Lee Roy Kennedy in 1938 and began her life on “The Farm” in the Liberty community of South Newton County. She embraced and loved the life and soon developed a lifelong passion for gardening, planting extensive flower beds around “The Farm” which she lovingly tended to for almost 80 years. Ruby and Lee Roy reared two children Joe and Lee introducing them to the farm and the importance of working hard, educational experiences, serving God and being a good neighbor. Many weekends were spent with the community children on “The Farm” learning to drive in wide open pastures, taking nature walks, gardening, hunting, and feeding animals. These rich experiences nurtured the spirits of those who visited. All enjoyed great hospitality and generosity as well as delicious home cooked meals she served at her dining table. Ruby continued her hospitality and grace with everyone she met.

Ruby has been a member of Liberty Baptist Church Newton County Mississippi for her entire adult life. She served in many capacities, Sunday School superintendent, WMU director, Sunday School teacher, and she also served as treasurer for 25 years.

Ruby was a member of many clubs including the local Community Club. She served in many areas trying to revitalize the social an intellectual life of the community through the participation of men and women competent in various trades and activities. The State of Mississippi elected Ruby Ageless Hero in 2002 for her community service.

Ruby’s work career started with Eagle Lavins in 1948. After two years the store sold and her career continued in 1950 with Feldman’s Department Store. After seven years with Feldman’s she took a position at Newton County Bank. She retired from in the bank in 1982 after 25 years of service. She and Lee Roy enjoyed many gratifying years of retirement together.

Strong characteristics of the matriarch are love and concern for her family and friends, appreciation for attention and care, belief in old-fashion virtues, and special interest in educational and Christian opportunities.

Ruby is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years Lee Roy Kennedy; Her parents: Dr. & Mrs. Thomas Quincy McGee. Mrs. Her sister, Hazel “Sister” Fanning and brother-n-law J.B. Fanning; her brothers, Jesse Chalmers “Bud” McGee and sister-n-law Beth McGee; Joseph “Jody” McGee and sister-n-law Molly McGee. And son-n-law D.P. Waring Jr.

She is survived by her children, Joseph Martin (Pam) Kennedy, Lee Waring; her grandchildren, Mart (Jonna) Windham, Jody (Kelly) Kennedy, Martin Strawbridge, Howard (Belynda) Waring, Dan (Janice) Waring and Natalie (Bobby) Bailess; her great-grandchildren, Wes (Halie) Windham, Blake Windham (Savannah), Drew Windham, Katherine Kennedy, Kinsley Strawbridge, Jana (Regan) Kane, Jill (Keith) Upchurch, Ryan (Clint) Cook, Russ (Gretchen) Bailess, Katherine Bailess, Rebecca (John Michael) Stewart, Leslie (Mark) Hosemann, Charles (Lauren) Waring, Natalie (Jordan) Murihead and Pierson (Madelon) Waring; her great-great grandchildren, Ben Windham, Anne Pierson Kane, Waring Kane, Douglas Upchurch, Jordan Upchurch, Austin Cook, Eloise Bailess, Sam Bailess, Bailess Stewart, Adeline Stewart, Veo Waring, Ben Murihead, Daniel Waring and Mary Cline Waring; and a host of nieces, nephews and many special friends whose company she delighted as long as she lived.

Pallbearers were Rocky Godwin; Henry Sibley, Bob Williams; Mart Windham, Jody Kennedy and Martin Strawbridge.

Honorary pallbearers were Wilmer Whittle, Bill Freeman, James Hart, Van Lucas, Wes Winham, Blake Windham, Drew Windham and the staff of Lackey Convalescent Home.

