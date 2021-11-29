Mr. Randall Savell, 73, died Sunday, November 21, 2021, at his home in Starkville.

Funeral services were held on Friday, November 26, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the New Hope Cemetery in Oktibbeha County. The Rev. Shawn Nygard officiated.

Born in Philadelphia, Mr. Savell was a retired salesman. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing and leathercraft. He graduated from Union High School in 1966 and was a member of the Air National Guard.

Survivors include his daughter, Lindsay Savell Holden of Brandon; life partner and longtime friend, Linda Robertson; sisters, Nelda Savell of Cordova, Tenn., Deborah Page of Corinth and Pam Perry of Germantown, Tenn.; and brother, Dale Savell of Jackson; grandchildren, Hadley Holden and Haven Holden.

Pallbearers were Matthew Page, Hayden Perry, Bill Perry, Charlie Fernandes, Mike Price and Stephen Holden.

Memorials may be made to the Greg Page Memorial Scholarship Fund thru MSU Foundation, http://www.msufoundation.com or P. O. Box 6149, MS State, MS 39762.

Oliver Funeral Home of Eupora is in charge of arrangements.

