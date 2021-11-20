Funeral services for Rodney Keith Jackson, 54, of Little Rock were held at 11:00 a.m., Sunday, November 14, 2021, at Heritage Church of God in Gilbertown, Ala., with the Rev. Derrick Clark and the Rev. Salone Green officiating. Interment followed the service in Bonner Cemetery in Toxey, Ala.

Mr. Jackson was born November 7, 1967, to Slater Sheridan Jackson and Betty Jo Hallford Jackson in Meridian. He passed away Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at Anderson Regional Medical Center in Meridian.

He is survived by his wife, Reneé Hunter Jackson of Little Rock; son, Wilson Hunter Jackson of Little Rock; daughter, Kaitlyn Elizabeth Jackson of Little Rock; mother, Betty Hallford Jackson of Toxey, Ala.; brother, Billy Jackson (Tania) of Gilbertown, Ala.; sister, Tonya Jackson of Toxey, Ala.; father-in-law, Charles Hunter of Little Rock; mother-in-law, Katherine Hunter of Little Rock; nephews, Charlie Gibson (Victoria), Noah Adams, and Luke Jackson; and niece, Abby Dees (Zack). He was preceded in death by his father, Slater Sheridan Jackson.

Serving as pallbearers were Wilson Jackson, Estaban Fernandez, Chad Lewis, Brandon Hillman, Jason Mangum, and Charlie Gibson. Honorary pallbearers included the Newton County High School Football and Baseball Teams, Moose Jackson, Sammy McIlwain, Jimmy Frank Doggett, Bob Lewis and Dean Lewis.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Anderson Cancer Patient Benevolence Fund c/o Anderson Regional Cancer Center, 1704 23rd Avenue, Meridian, MS 39301 or online at www.andersonregional.org/donate.

Expressions of condolence may be offered at www.phillips-funeral-home.com. Arrangements provided by Phillips Funeral Home, 116 West Main Street, Gilbertown, AL 36908.

Paid obituary