Services for Mrs. Wilma L. Rowzee were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Hebron Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery. Bro. Mike Powell and Bro. Roger Laird officiated.

Visitation was held from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Mrs. Rowzee, 87, of Little Rock died Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at Hilltop Nursing Home.

She was a member of Hebron Baptist Church since 1966, serving as a Sunday School teacher for many years. She also served as a Pink Lady at Laird Hospital from 1997-2012. Her pastime was working in her garden and visiting with her family.

Mrs. Rowzee will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother. Her family will greatly miss Ms. Wilma’s great cooking and family meals.

She is survived by two sons, Andy Rowzee (Julie) of Hickory and Darrell Rowzee (Angela) of Union; grandchildren, Steven Rowzee of Little Rock, Carrie Chouest (Julien) of New Orleans, La., Makenzie Rowzee of Flowood and Eric Rowzee of Union; a great-granddaughter, Sophie Chouest of New Orleans; two sisters, Jo Jones (Quitman) of Little Rock and Faye Vance of Little Rock; a brother, Bro. Larry Laird (Wanda) of Meridian; and several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Rowzee was preceded in death by her husband, James Kenneth Rowzee; parents, Selby and Nina Bell Laird; and one brother, RS Laird.

Pallbearers were Steven Rowzee, Eric Rowzee, Jason Laird, Greg Vance, Mark Rigdon, Quitman Jones, Jeff Laird and Julien Chouest.

Milling Funeral Home of Union was in charge of the arrangements.

