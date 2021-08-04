Graduates of East Central Community College’s Cosmetology Program received special recognition during a ceremony held Friday, July 23, in the Vickers Fine Arts Center on the Decatur campus.

Students who completed the 12-month program and their respective hometowns include (first row, from left) Maliah Black of Philadelphia, Mye’Angel Riley of Kosciusko, Kaylin Wilkerson of Morton, Gabby Bufkin of Forest, Lexi McDonald and Sarah Horn, both of Newton, Ashley Savell of Philadelphia and Sunnie Quick of Carthage; (second row, from left) Hannah Beech of Meridian, Hannah Sullivan of Decatur, Kameron Joiner of Philadelphia, Kailyn Davis of Hickory, Cheyenne Henderson of Philadelphia, and Laurel Shinn of Hickory; and (back row, from left) Kygeria Dawkins of McCool, Makayla Strickland of Union Shabria Neely of Meridian, Avery Hammons of Lawrence, and Charley Mowdy of DeKalb. Beech was also selected Cosmetology Student of the Year and gave the address to graduates. ECCC’s cosmetology program prepares students to become licensed cosmetologists and has the approval of the Mississippi State Board of Education and the Mississippi Board of Cosmetology, along with the support and approval of beauty salon owners and operators throughout the state. Students complete 1,500 clock hours of training during the yearlong program. For more information on the program, contact cosmetology instructor Aubrie Howell at [email protected].