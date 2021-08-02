These East Central Community College students took top honors during the 2021 State SkillsUSA Virtual Conference and those garnering first place awards will represent Mississippi at the virtual National SkillsUSA contest this summer.

Award winners included (front row, from left) Hannah Beech of Meridian, first place, job skills demonstration-A; Maliah Black of Philadelphia, first place, opening and closing ceremonies; Gabby Bufkin of Forest, third place, job skills demonstration-open; Sarah Horn of Newton, first place, prepared speech; and Makayla Strickland of Union, first place, opening and closing ceremonies; (second row, from left) Cheyenne Henderson of Philadelphia, first place, opening and closing ceremonies; MyeAngel Riley of Kosciusko, second place, job skills demonstration-A; Lexi McDonald of Newton, third place, job skills demonstration-A; Ashley Savell of Philadelphia, first place, opening and closing ceremonies; Kameron Joiner of Philadelphia, first place, promotional bulletin board; Charley Mowdy of DeKalb, first place, opening and closing ceremonies; and Sunnie Quick of Carthage, first place, promotional bulletin board; and (back row, from left) Shabria Neely of Meridian, first place, opening and closing ceremonies; Kaylin Wilkerson of Morton, second place, job interview; Laurel Shinn of Hickory, first place, job interview; Kygeria Dawkins of McCool, first place, job skills demonstration-open; Lynn Wyatt of Conehatta, who serves as president of ECCC’s SkillsUSA chapter and served as a model for the job skills demonstrations; Kailyn Davis of Hickory, second place, job skills demonstration-open; Avery Hammons of Lawrence, first place, promotional bulletin board; and Hannah Sullivan of Decatur, first place, opening and closing ceremonies.

Submitted photo