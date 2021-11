Pictured are first row: Doug McGrew, Lowery McGee, Larry Rainer, Tim Beemon, Billy Ford. 2nd row: Johnny Johnson, Ricky Gilbert, Douglas Wright, David Clark, Tom Pearson, Grady Everett. 3rd row: Marsha Williams Holland, Jan Williams Johnson, Rita Gibbon, Kathy May Lee, Gayla Barber Gartman and Daphne Lewis Everett.

Hickory High School class of 1971 recently celebrated their 50th reunion on October 16 at Decatur Country Club.

Did you enjoy this article?

Click here to view this author's last article or here to see all of their content.