Sophomore Kiersten Selman (second from left) of Madison (formerly of Decatur) was crowned Homecoming Queen at East Central Community College during ceremonies held Thursday, Oct. 14, at Bailey Stadium.

Selman received her crown from President Dr. Brent Gregory (left) during halftime of the Warriors’ game vs. Copiah-Lincoln Community College. Serving as Miss Selman’s escort was Austin Lee (third from left) of Madison. At right is 2020 queen Courtney Gill of Carthage who presented the new queen with a bouquet of roses.